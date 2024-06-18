N.B. school district, city preps for heat wave

It's going to be a hot couple of days in New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the province, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."

The mini-heat wave is expected to last the next three days.

Tuesday’s high was expected to be between 30 and 32 C with the Humidex around 35 to 37 C.

Wednesday could be even hotter with temperatures expected to soar to 35 C with the Humidex reaching as high as 43 C.

The City of Moncton's outdoor pools don't open until Saturday, but many of its splash pads have opened early.

The Anglophone East School District is proceeding with normal operations this week, but safety measures have been put in place for the expected heat wave.

In a letter to parents, district superintendent Randy MacLEAN said hydration is essential.

"We will ensure that students and staff have constant access to fresh water. We encourage your child to drink regularly throughout the day," he said.

School activities, both indoors and outdoors, have been adjusted and some could be cancelled or rescheduled.

Forest Glen School in Moncton has already cancelled some of their outdoor activities for the next couple days.

The district is also recommending students wear light and cool clothing to help stay comfortable in the heat.

NB Lung is warning New Brunswickers to stay cool, stay inside, stay hydrated and to check in on loved ones.

"People living with lung disease, children, and the elderly are more susceptible to the harms of extreme heat," NB Lung posted on X, formerly Twitter.

More to come…

