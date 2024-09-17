ATLANTIC
    • N.B. social workers union signs new deal with provincial government

    New Brunswick Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves and Shawna Morton, president of CUPE Local 1418, sign a new collective agreement. (Source: New Brunswick government) New Brunswick Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves and Shawna Morton, president of CUPE Local 1418, sign a new collective agreement. (Source: New Brunswick government)
    A New Brunswick union representing hundreds of social workers, psychologists, human resource development officers, and probation and parole officers has signed a new collective agreement with the provincial government.

    According to a news release from the province, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1418, which represents roughly 1,100 employees, signed the agreement after members voted in favour of it in July.

    The agreement allows for wage increases of 12.5 per cent over four years, retroactive to 2022. It also includes an increased and targeted premium for front-line social workers in child protection.

    “These employees serve some of our most vulnerable in important, front-line roles, and I am pleased that the parties could work diligently to give them a new collective agreement,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves in the release.

