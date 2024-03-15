N.B. warns residents to protect eyes during eclipse
The New Brunswick government is urging residents to take care of their eyes during an historic solar eclipse next month.
According to a news release from the government, the eclipse, which will cast a long shadow over the province on April 8, could pose risks to eye health if people don’t take precautions.
“Looking directly at the eclipse, without the proper eye protection, could potentially lead to permanent damage or possibly even blindness,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, in the release. “Do not look at the sun without using proper certified eye protection eclipse glasses, or else you could risk damaging your vision.
“It is important everybody understands that wearing regular sunglasses, or using your phone or an unfiltered camera, will not be good enough, and could be unsafe.”
The release notes people can also view the eclipse using a pinhole camera.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Trudeau accuses Liberal premier opposing carbon tax of bowing to political pressure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-Su convicted of sexual harassment
South Korean actor Oh Yeong-Su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said.
Some people are genetically predisposed to gain weight. These 5 tips can help
Some people’s genetics predispose them to obesity. But nature is not destiny. Here are five tips for losing weight.
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Victims of 'suspicious' house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police have identified the remains of three family members who were found at the site of a 'suspicious' fire which tore through their home in Brampton last week.
-
'It is real:' An Ontario researcher speaks out about her 18-month struggle with long COVID
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
-
Man robbed Brampton bank two days in a row, police say
Peel Regional Police are looking to identify a man who is believed to have allegedly robbed a Brampton bank on back-to-back days last month.
Calgary
-
Standoff in Penbrooke Meadows passes 19-hour mark
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday morning as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
-
Chrystia Freeland meets with energy leaders in Calgary
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is in Calgary on Friday to speak with people in the energy and clean electricity sectors.
-
Skier buried, rescued after avalanche near Fernie, B.C.
A skier was buried in an avalanche near Fernie on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
-
Flip-flop in regulating mental health counsellors will slow getting urgent services to Indigenous people: Treaty 6, 8
The decision by Alberta to regulate counsellor therapy through the College of Alberta Psychologists (CAP) will not meet the urgency of mental health care required by Indigenous populations in the province.
-
Edmonton police chief to mark 1-year-anniversary of deaths of officers killed in the line of duty
Edmonton Police Service's chief will speak Friday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan.
Montreal
-
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
-
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
New uOttawa study suggests universe has no 'dark matter'
The University of Ottawa is challenging the current theoretical model of the universe that suggests it’s made of 'normal matter, dark energy and dark matter.'
-
Nepean, Ont. resident a millionaire after winning Lotto 649 prize
A Nepean, Ont. resident has become a millionaire after winning a Lotto 649 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Feb. 7.
London
-
When will construction pain turn to gain in London?
The official start of spring is still days away, but road construction season in London has begun — and 2024 will be unlike any year yet. Another record year of projects will bring pain for motorists, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians.
-
Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
-
Business owner catches break and enter on remote surveillance
Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the business owner called 9-1-1 to report seeing a man on video surveillance, breaking into his business in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.
Barrie
-
Health unit warns Simcoe County residents about possible measles exposure at several locations
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
-
Premier Doug Ford announces $6.3M reward to City of Barrie for exceeding housing targets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped in Barrie on Friday morning to announce that the City would be rewarded millions of dollars for exceeding its 2023 housing targets.
-
One person hospitalized after crash in Georgina
One man was taken to the hospital after a collision totalled a vehicle in Georgina Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
-
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
-
Sault ponders bid for med school campus as physician crisis nears
As Sault Ste. Marie searches for ways to address a critical shortage of primary care physicians, the city is hoping to bring a Northern Ontario School of Medicine campus to the Sault to train doctors here.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stabbing reported in Kitchener
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
-
22 dogs killed in fire at Wellington County kennel
Twenty-two Dachshund dogs were killed in a fire at kennel near Moorefield Friday morning, fire officials say.
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
Windsor
-
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
-
Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham
Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham. On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.
-
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
-
Future of Arlington Bridge report delayed until June
It’s going to be a little longer before City of Winnipeg officials have a chance to look at potential options for the future of the Arlington Street Bridge.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
-
Saskatoon man charged after methamphetamine and cocaine seized
A 33-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after police seized methamphetamine and cocaine in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
-
Sask. teachers announce more job action after province rejects request for third party arbitrator
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced further job action less than 24 hours after the provincial government rejected a request to bring in a third party to help the two sides settle their ongoing contract dispute.
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
Kelowna
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Vancouver
-
Man charged in 2021 South Vancouver homicide, police say
Almost two-and-a-half years after a person was killed and two others were injured in South Vancouver, police say a man has been charged.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Premier Eby on why he changed his mind to offer Surrey more money for police transition
Months into Surrey’s policing saga, Premier David Eby admitted Thursday he's changed his mind about offering the city more money for the transition from RCMP to a municipal police force.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Unique partnership sees Victoria students create music through computer code
In a hallway at South Park Elementary School in Victoria on Thursday, you could hear the sound of music coming from a classroom. The music was two months in the making.
-
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.