N.B. warns residents to protect eyes during eclipse

The New Brunswick government is urging residents to take care of their eyes during an historic solar eclipse next month.

According to a news release from the government, the eclipse, which will cast a long shadow over the province on April 8, could pose risks to eye health if people don’t take precautions.

“Looking directly at the eclipse, without the proper eye protection, could potentially lead to permanent damage or possibly even blindness,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, in the release. “Do not look at the sun without using proper certified eye protection eclipse glasses, or else you could risk damaging your vision.

“It is important everybody understands that wearing regular sunglasses, or using your phone or an unfiltered camera, will not be good enough, and could be unsafe.”

The release notes people can also view the eclipse using a pinhole camera.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.