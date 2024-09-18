N.B. woman finds prom dress in thrift store 14 years later

A Quispamsis, N.B., woman made quite the find in a thrift shop the other day: Her 14-year-old prom dress.

Jillea, an artist, posted a video to her more than 348,000 Instagram followers detailing how she found her dress at a Value Village. She originally bought it in Miami and sold it on Facebook Marketplace after prom.

In the video, which has more than seven million views, Jillea explains how she repurposed the old dress, added a hand-painted breast plate and using some of the original jewels.

“Sixteen-year-old me would be so proud,” she writes.

