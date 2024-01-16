N.S. charities finding different ways to secure donation dollars

The need is obvious. With people living in tents in community parks during the winter, charities and not-for-profit organizations are stretched thin.

“We have people in our shelters who have full-time jobs who are stabilized, have reconnected with family and are ready to move on from our social workers perspective, but there’s nowhere for them to go and so they have to stay in the shelter and that prevents that bed from being used by someone who may be living rough,” says Kyley Harris, marketing director for Shelter Nova Scotia. “$1.08 million is what we have to raise this year precisely. That translates to about $2,950 a day or about $125 an hour.”

That is just to maintain current levels of service and keep the lights on, according to Harris.

“Where we need our funds is the operational stuff that’s our budget weak spot,” he says. “So they got creative and launched a monthly 50/50 draw.

“I’ve often felt through the years that charities or not for profits have to be better markers than corporations.”

Business professor Ed McHugh says with so much competition for the donation-dollar, they have to be.

“You’re starting to see events that are creative around the city. Asking people for straight up donations is hard because people want to partake in an activity, they want to see something back for their money they give to you,” he says.

