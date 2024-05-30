N.S. government signs new Mi’kmaq Education Agreement

The Nova Scotia government is renewing its commitment to Mi’kmaw students by signing the most recent version of the Mi’kmaq Education Agreement.

According to a news release from the province, the five-year agreement helps to guide public school services and programs to support Mi’kmaw students who are members of Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey communities. It also offers guidelines on information sharing between the public school system and the Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey on-reserve education system.

“I want to thank our provincial counterparts for their co-operation and long-standing partnership with our communities over the years,” said Chief Leroy Denny, chair with Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey, in the release. “When the previous agreement expired, both sides saw the need to modernize and worked together to implement some key changes that we are excited to see.”

The release says Nova Scotia was the first jurisdiction to adopt a provincial structure to support Mi’kmaw leadership in Mi’kmaw education.

“I have benefited from having language lessons available in Mi’kmaq, as well as teachers and workers who have helped support me in many ways, including to be a part of the Minister’s student advisory council and to organize cultural events at my school,” said Grade 11 student Dru Paul-Martin of Millbrook First Nation in the release.

According to the release, 7,891 Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey students attend public schools in Nova Scotia.

