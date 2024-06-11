N.S., Halifax governments spend $5 million on downtown demolition, remediation

The Nova Scotia and Halifax governments are spending $5 million on demolition and remediation work in the downtown part of the city as part of the larger Cogswell District project.

According to a news release from the province, the work involves removing a bridge and two retaining walls and remediation for contamination soil to allow services and street infrastructure extensions. The changes are expected to support more than 3,400 residential housing units.

“We all know that increasing the housing supply in the city needs to be a top priority and infrastructure development is fundamental for this work,” said Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire, MLA for Halifax Atlantic, in the release. “This investment addresses critical infrastructure needs and lays the groundwork for future residential expansion in the downtown core.”

The province and Halifax are both spending $2.5 million on the work.

“The Cogswell District is the largest, most ambitious city-building project in the history of this municipality, reconnecting downtown with the north end and the waterfront, and it will add much needed housing,” said Mayor Mike Savage in the release.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete by 2025 and cost $123 million.

"The next year, 2025, is really, you know, (about) fixing the parks, sidewalks, trees, but the actual meat and potatoes of the job will be finished, opened for business by the end of this year," said John Spinelli, Cogswell District project director.

