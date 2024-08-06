N.S. man arrested after knife attack: RCMP

A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.

Officers responded to an injured man outside a Commercial Street business around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. According to an RCMP news release, a 26-year-old man was attacked with a knife by a man who is known to him.

Police learned the man fled the area in a Honda Civic. Officers spotted the car on Highway 1 and stopped it. They arrested Mackenzie Allen Moore, 26, and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The release says the victim went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

