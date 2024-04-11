N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 20-year-old man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

Police said in a release last week Andrew Shondraious Saunders-Fletcher of Westphal was wanted for:

assault

theft under $5,000

failure to comply with a release order

Saunders-Fletcher was held in custody following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.