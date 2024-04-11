N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

ATLANTIC
    Andrew Shondraious Saunders-Fletcher is wanted on a provincewide warrant. (Source: RCMP) Andrew Shondraious Saunders-Fletcher is wanted on a provincewide warrant. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 20-year-old man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

    Police said in a release last week Andrew Shondraious Saunders-Fletcher of Westphal was wanted for:

    • assault
    • theft under $5,000
    • failure to comply with a release order

    Saunders-Fletcher was held in custody following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.

