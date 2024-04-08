N.S. man wanted for assault, theft

A Westphal, N.S., man is wanted on a provincewide warrant for alleged assault and theft.

According to an RCMP news release, Andrew Shondraious Saunders-Fletcher, 20, is wanted for:

assault

theft under $5,000

failure to comply with a release order

Saunders-Fletcher is described as standing five-foot-11 and weighing 130 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Saunders-Fletcher is asked to refrain from approaching him and call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

