N.S. mental health programs get $1.8M

Dozens of community-based mental health programs are splitting $1.8 million to deliver services, supports, and education.

According to a news release from the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, 87 mental health initiatives will receive the money through the group’s first round of its biannual Community Grant program. The projects address addiction, mood disorders, complex trauma, mental health education, suicide prevention, eating disorders, grief, psychosis, and neurodiversity.

“Our Community Grant program shows us what Nova Scotians are looking for when it comes to supporting mental health needs in their communities,” says Starr Cunningham, president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, in the release. “Our grant recipients, donors, partners, sponsors, volunteers and staff are driven to meet these needs and create opportunities for Nova Scotians to build resilience, recover, and thrive.”

Camp Hope, a healing retreat for survivors of child and youth sexual abuse, received $18,675.

“The heartbreaking reality is that there’s a need for additional supports for survivors and their families in Nova Scotia. The overwhelming response to Camp Hope last year showed us that,” said Cpl. Mark Sobieraj, who started the camp. “This funding will allow Camp Hope to provide a safe, nurturing space for families requiring support so they can continue their healing and recovery journey.”

