N.S. mental health programs get $1.8M
Dozens of community-based mental health programs are splitting $1.8 million to deliver services, supports, and education.
According to a news release from the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, 87 mental health initiatives will receive the money through the group’s first round of its biannual Community Grant program. The projects address addiction, mood disorders, complex trauma, mental health education, suicide prevention, eating disorders, grief, psychosis, and neurodiversity.
“Our Community Grant program shows us what Nova Scotians are looking for when it comes to supporting mental health needs in their communities,” says Starr Cunningham, president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, in the release. “Our grant recipients, donors, partners, sponsors, volunteers and staff are driven to meet these needs and create opportunities for Nova Scotians to build resilience, recover, and thrive.”
Camp Hope, a healing retreat for survivors of child and youth sexual abuse, received $18,675.
“The heartbreaking reality is that there’s a need for additional supports for survivors and their families in Nova Scotia. The overwhelming response to Camp Hope last year showed us that,” said Cpl. Mark Sobieraj, who started the camp. “This funding will allow Camp Hope to provide a safe, nurturing space for families requiring support so they can continue their healing and recovery journey.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop selling alcohol in convenience stores, despite health concerns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Man who used megaphone to lead attack on police during Capitol riot gets over 7 years in prison
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledges: New apartment construction and rental measures
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to 'turbocharge' an existing federal apartment construction loan program. The federal government also plans to launch a new 'Canada Builds' initiative to help build more rental housing across Canada
U.S. woman faces trafficking charges after cocaine found in child's backpack
During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a three-year-old child, according to the MCSO.
What do a top-secret CIA mission and the Maryland bridge wreck have in common? Well, the same crane
The floating crane being used to haul off shattered steel from the Baltimore bridge collapse has taken on many jobs over the decades. But its most notable operation was helping the CIA retrieve part of a sunken Soviet submarine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man files $5M lawsuit against Ont. government, Children's Aid Society alleging years of childhood abuse under provincial care
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
-
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop selling alcohol in convenience stores, despite health concerns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
-
Police recover nearly 600 stolen vehicles in Port of Montreal, most of them stolen from the GTA
OPP and CBSA officials say they have recovered 598 stolen vehicles in the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation, and 75 per cent of them were stolen in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefield Parkway
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefield Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
-
Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise
Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.
-
Diplo performing in Calgary during 2024 Stampede
American DJ Diplo will be performing in Calgary this summer under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
Jackpot! Edmontonians cash in $2 million scratch ticket
An Edmonton couple is celebrating after a stroke of luck landed them with a $2 million scratch ticket.
-
UCP ignores busing needs of rural Alberta, opposition critic says
Albertans who live along roads less travelled deserve more passenger routes than providers now offer, says the NDP’s transportation critic.
Montreal
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
-
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
London
-
Syrup maker creating 'sweet memories' for Alzheimer's Society
Tyler Donaldson isn’t a large-scale maple syrup producer, but in his kitchen, he is bottling up as much maple syrup as he can — shipping it across North America in the name of Alzheimer’s awareness.
-
Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
-
Construction worker, 61, calls winning $81,000 with lottery a nice feeling
A construction worker from Schomberg hasn't made any significant plans just yet after winning more than $81,000 with the lottery.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four new charges of sexual assault and interference involving elementary students have been quietly laid against a former Sudbury teacher.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
Windsor
-
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, informing them their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
-
House fire out on Marentette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Marentette Avenue.
-
The next traffic blitzes will be at these two intersections
Windsor police are letting drivers know about two upcoming traffic blitzes at dangerous intersections.
Winnipeg
-
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
Man taken to hospital following assault at Winnipeg restaurant
One man was taken to the hospital critical condition following an assault at Confusion Corner on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. hospitality industry highlights struggles amid carbon tax hike
Motorists aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of the recent carbon tax hike. Many operators are hesitant to pass along the added cost to customers for fear of losing business.
-
No injuries in North Central Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police release photos of suspect in bear spray attack
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon green bins will likely be processed at city-owned facility in the future
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Vancouver
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
-
Mounties hoping to identify suspects after break-in, theft at Hindu temple
Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects they say were involved in a break-in at a Hindu temple last month.
-
Kamloops RCMP say motives unclear after 5 suspicious fires set in 48 hours
Mounties say they are investigating a string of suspicious fires that were set over a 48-hour period in Kamloops, B.C. There were no reported injuries and investigators are not sure if they are related.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
-
Kamloops RCMP say motives unclear after 5 suspicious fires set in 48 hours
Mounties say they are investigating a string of suspicious fires that were set over a 48-hour period in Kamloops, B.C. There were no reported injuries and investigators are not sure if they are related.
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.