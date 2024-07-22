ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after three-month investigation: Saint John Police Force

    Curtis Furlotte is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Curtis Furlotte is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    Share

    Police in Saint John say a 34-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

    A warrant was issued for the arrest of Curtis Furlotte when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John, thereby violating the conditions of his statutory release, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

    Police say officers located Furlotte on July 17 and, after a brief foot chase, he was arrested.

    At the time of his arrest, police say Fulotte was in possession of:

    • 26 fentanyl patches
    • two shotgun shells
    • a firearm component
    • 2.9 grams of fentanyl
    • 1.62 grams of cocaine
    • 63.47 grams of crystal meth
    • digital scales

    Furlotte has been charged with:

    • being unlawfully at large
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • possession of cocaine
    • possession of ammunition contrary to probation order

    Furlotte remains in custody and his parole has been suspended.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News