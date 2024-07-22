Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after three-month investigation: Saint John Police Force

Police in Saint John say a 34-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Curtis Furlotte when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John, thereby violating the conditions of his statutory release, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Police say officers located Furlotte on July 17 and, after a brief foot chase, he was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, police say Fulotte was in possession of:

26 fentanyl patches

two shotgun shells

a firearm component

2.9 grams of fentanyl

1.62 grams of cocaine

63.47 grams of crystal meth

digital scales

Furlotte has been charged with:

being unlawfully at large

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession of cocaine

possession of ammunition contrary to probation order

Furlotte remains in custody and his parole has been suspended.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.