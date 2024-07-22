NSCC opens two new student residences, aims to open more by 2025

College administrators and politicians toured the new on-campus student housing development at the Nova Scotia Community College, Akerley campus, in Dartmouth on Monday morning.

The new student residence will be home to more than 100 NSCC students who will start school in the new year.

Another 50 bed student residence was also unveiled Monday in Stellarton at the NSCC Pictou campus.

“Housing is such an important factor for students when deciding what and where to study,” said Minister of Advanced Education Brian Wong.

Wong says students have reached out to let him know they want to see more modern housing options.

“I’m so pleased to see that their needs have been taken into account with these accessible facilities that are already fully booked, so they will have more options to study and work in their home communities.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was at the announcement in Stellarton Monday morning and said he was thrilled the on-campus housing was built in time for the new school year.

“Having new beds for students will help free up housing stock for other Nova Scotians in these communities, and that’s why we were fast to act and commit to building more student housing in seven communities across Nova Scotia,” said Houston in a news release.

NSCC is looking to open 200 more bedrooms at the Ivany campus on the Dartmouth waterfront which is set to open in September 2025.

“These resources will make a positive contribution to both our students and to the housing inventory in these two communities, as will the 200 additional beds that will be available at our Ivany campus next fall,” said NSCC president Don Bureaux.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.