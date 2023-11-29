ATLANTIC
    • N.S. police arrest three people after seizing cocaine, scales

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.

    Three people are facing charges after police seized drugs and money from a Greenwood, N.S., residence two weeks ago.

    According to a Wednesday news release, police executed a search warrant at an Argus Drive residence on Nov. 15.

    “During the search, police located and seized cocaine, scales, cash and cellular phones,” reads the release.

    Police say they arrested a man and a woman at the scene and, a short time later, arrested another man during a traffic stop.

    Tony Lucas, 54, Justin Mader, 42, and Amanda Weir, 35, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

    All three are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2024.

