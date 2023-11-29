N.S. police arrest three people after seizing cocaine, scales

Three people are facing charges after police seized drugs and money from a Greenwood, N.S., residence two weeks ago.

According to a Wednesday news release, police executed a search warrant at an Argus Drive residence on Nov. 15.

“During the search, police located and seized cocaine, scales, cash and cellular phones,” reads the release.

Police say they arrested a man and a woman at the scene and, a short time later, arrested another man during a traffic stop.

Tony Lucas, 54, Justin Mader, 42, and Amanda Weir, 35, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2024.

