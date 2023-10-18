N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting

Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.

According to police, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of shots possibly being fired near a Highway 2 motel in Brookfield around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police learned a man had shot at a woman and her vehicle.

Police say they found the victims in a Truro hospital and learned one woman, 30, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other woman, 29, was uninjured.

Police identified 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson as the suspect in the incident and issued an emergency alert that was cancelled on Monday morning after investigators determined there was no immediate threat to public safety.

Police found Jackson’s vehicle on Arthur Street in Truro on Monday.

On Wednesday, Jackson, who is not yet in custody, was charged with:

attempted murder (two counts)

use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

breach of a prohibition order (two counts)

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Police are still trying to find Jackson, who may be armed and is wanted on a province-wide warrant. He is described as standing five-foot-10 and weighing 205lbs. He has brown eyes and greying hair.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-893-6820, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.