N.S. RCMP say public not at risk as search continues for motel shooting suspect

    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia RCMP say they don't believe there is any threat to the public as they continue their search for a potentially armed man suspected of shooting a woman at a motel in Brookfield, N.S.

    RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall says the alleged shooter and victim were known to each other and that there have been no reports of other incidents since an emergency alert late Sunday.

    An emergency alert issued in Nova Scotia's Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Hants and Pictou counties, as well as the Halifax region, on Oct. 15, 2023.

    The alert was issued for the counties of Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Hants and Pictou, as well as the Halifax region.

    Marshall says the woman who was shot sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect, 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson, is described as a white man, five feet 10 inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    The Mounties say they think the suspect has a shotgun and may be driving a dark 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a cracked windshield, a grey metal tool box in the truck bed and an airbag and cover missing from the steering wheel.

    "The alert was primarily one to let people know what was going on in the area but we don't believe that there is a greater risk to the public, because it was a targeted incident," Marshall said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

