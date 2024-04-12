N.S. RCMP arrest 3 who allegedly attacked couple, stole SUV

Police have arrested a woman and two men who allegedly attacked and robbed two people in Nictaux Falls, N.S., on Monday night.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Nictaux Falls Road residence and found a 21-year-old woman outside the home around 11:30 p.m. The woman told police a man was assaulting a woman and a man inside the building.

As police talked with the 21-year-old woman, a man emerged from the home and allegedly fled the scene in an SUV before the officers could stop him. The woman also left on foot.

Police found a 44-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in the home and learned there was no assault in progress. Rather, the officers discovered the 21-year-old woman and two men had allegedly forced their way into the home and attacked the 44-year-olds, who were known to them.

The release says the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were threatened with a firearm and were forced to hand over the keys to their SUV.

Police found the 21-year-old woman at a nearby business and arrested her. They also found the SUV abandoned in Greenwood and seized it along with a rifle.

During the investigation, police learned the trio allegedly arrived in Nictaux Falls in a truck that was reportedly stolen from East Hants earlier that day. The truck, which contained a shotgun, was seized for forensic analysis.

On Tuesday, police arrested two men at a Kingston motel on Main Street. One of the suspects allegedly tried to flee, but a police dog stopped them. He was taken to hospital and later released.

The other suspect also allegedly tried to run away while handcuffed and he was caught with help from a bystander.

Police found and seized the keys to the SUV, a rifle, ammunition, and a scope.

Brooke Alexis Timpa, 21, Mitchell Larry Budd, 26, and Matthew James Pipher, 24, were all charged with:

wilfully obstructing a peace officer

two counts of assault causing bodily harm

robbery with firearm

breaking and entering committing indictable offence

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5000

possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5000

using firearm in commission of offence

pointing a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of uttering threats

Budd is facing additional charges of:

three counts of failure to comply with a probation order

five counts of failure to comply with a release order

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

mischief

resisting a peace officer

escape and being at large without excuse

Pipher has also been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

mischief

resisting a peace officer

Timpa has a separate charge of two counts of failure to comply with a probation order. She was remanded in custody and she will be back in court on April 17.

Pipher and Budd were also remanded in custody and they will appear in court on April 25.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.