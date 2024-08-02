N.S. RCMP arrest 79-year-old man after shooting

A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of an individual firing shots at a vehicle driven by a woman known to him on Monday. Police arrested the man and later seized two firearms and ammunition.

Roland Chester Potter was charged with:

assault

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

failure to comply with a probation order

Potter was remanded into custody and he will appear in court on Aug. 14.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.