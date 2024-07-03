ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on provincewide warrant

    Donnie Matthew Whitty is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Donnie Matthew Whitty is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a Cape Breton man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

    According to an RCMP news release from June 28, Donnie Matthew Whitty, 51, was wanted on a charge of theft over $5,000.

    In a separate news release, police said they arrested Whitty on Monday.

