N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on provincewide warrant
Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a Cape Breton man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
According to an RCMP news release from June 28, Donnie Matthew Whitty, 51, was wanted on a charge of theft over $5,000.
In a separate news release, police said they arrested Whitty on Monday.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tracking Hurricane Beryl: Deadly storm roars toward Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Video shows the scale of Hurricane Beryl as seen from space
Video captured from the International Space Station earlier this week shows the size of Hurricane Beryl as it churned over the Caribbean.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Thousands of heat pumps recalled over risk of 'excessive heat exposure'
Health Canada is recalling thousands of popular heat pumps across the country due to a potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure.'
opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?
Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.
DEVELOPING Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan named chief of the defence staff, first woman to hold CAF's top job
The federal government says it is naming Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan as defence chief, making her the first woman to hold the Canadian Armed Forces' top job.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate after world travel
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Police say they will enforce judge's order that U of T encampment must come down
The Toronto Police Service says it will enforce a court order granted yesterday that says demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Toronto must dismantle the site by 6 p.m. today.
-
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
Calgary
-
Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.
-
Parks Canada asks Canadians about their Lake Louise, Moraine Lake experiences
Parks Canada is launching a public survey aimed at guiding improvements to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, some of the most popular destinations in Banff National Park.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Coolest day for a while, then the warming trend begins
Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Edmonton region overnight and parts of the area are still getting rain and the odd lightning strike this morning (specifically eastern and southern neighbourhoods).
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montrealer dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
Justin Trudeau to visit Montreal on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to participate in various events in and around Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Southeastern hospitals awarded $1 million to help overwhelmed physicians with AI
Hospitals in southeastern Ontario will be receiving an award of $1 million to explore the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the burden associated with administrative work for physicians.
-
Police concerned for well-being of missing man, 68, in Ottawa's west-end
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a missing 68-year-old man from the city’s west-end, citing concern for his well-being.
-
London
-
'Active investigation' in St. Thomas
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
Death investigation in Central Huron
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Barrie
-
Police seek dashcam video of Adjala Tosorontio rollover
A single-vehicle rollover in Adjala Tororontio has police asking for video of the crash.
-
Next steps approved for controversial Muskoka hospital plan despite pushback
Tuesday's board meeting has determined the next steps of the proposed South Muskoka hospital.
-
$3M lawsuit filed in deadly Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 people
It's been nearly two years since six young people died in a crash at a construction site along McKay Road. Now one of the victim's family is demanding action in a new lawsuit against many entities including the City.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
-
Sudbury basketball phenom Syla Swords named to Olympic team
It was a history-making day for Sudbury’s Syla Swords, who was named to Canada’s Olympic basketball team on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
-
Crash shuts down Port Dover lift bridge
The Port Dover lift bridge has been closed off following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
-
Victim of fatal Flamborough, Ont. house party shooting identified
The man who was fatally shot along a Flamborough, Ont. highway this weekend has now been identified as Tobenna Obiaga, a 45-year-old man from Halton Region.
Windsor
-
Arson at Ouellette Avenue apartment
Arson is being listed as the cause of a fire at an apartment on Ouellette Avenue. Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral
Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.
-
'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden residents pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment
Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg business victimized by crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
-
-
Heavy rain hammers Winkler
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
Regina
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
Regina's Urgent Care Centre now seeing patients
Regina's new Urgent Care Centre is now up and running. The facility, located at 1320 Albert St. had a full parking lot on its first day of operation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
Saskatoon had one of its wettest Junes in more than 100 years
After successive summers of drought and smoke from forest fires across many parts of Saskatchewan in recent years, those longing for rain got plenty of it last month.
-
Why is gas 20 cents cheaper in Manitoba than Saskatchewan?
While some Saskatchewan drivers are feeling the pinch at the pumps, neighbouring Manitoba has the cheapest gas in the country.
Vancouver
-
'We need to get her home': B.C. family stranded in Mexico after WestJet flight cancelled
One B.C. family is desperate to get their daughter home after their WestJet flight from Mexico was cancelled.
-
Surrey killing reignites political debate about bail reform
The murder of 30-year-old Tori Dunn has not only shattered her family and shaken her Surrey community—it’s also reignited a heated political debate about bail reform.
-
B.C. court grants son's request to sell home he jointly owns with his mother, despite her opposition
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
'Notable' heatwave expected in B.C. by next weekend: ECCC
British Columbians should begin bracing for a stretch of hot weather starting late this week, with temperatures expected to climb up to 10 C above seasonal averages, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
Kelowna
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.