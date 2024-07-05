Impaired man arrested for driving more than two times the legal limit: P.E.I. RCMP

A Prince Edward Island man has been arrested after police say he was caught driving more than two times the legal limit.

The RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in Stratford.

Police say an SUV struck the curb of a roundabout and was stopped in the middle of the road.

No one was injured.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from DeSable, was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say he provided breath samples measuring two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He will appear in court in early August.

The P.E.I. RCMP says another impaired driver, a 43-year-old man from New Brunswick, was also caught in Cavendish on Thursday.

