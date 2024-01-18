ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP arrested Toronto man for alleged impaired driving

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    An Ontario man is facing an impaired driving charge in Cape Breton, N.S.

    According to a Thursday news release from the RCMP, officers stopped a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 125 in Upper North Sydney around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 10.

    Police say the driver, Robert Peach from Toronto, showed signs of impairement and provided breath samples that registered at 270mg% and 250 mg%.

    Peach, 48, is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation equal to or over 80 mg%.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News