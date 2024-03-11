N.S. RCMP charge 2 men with attempted murder after alleged shooting

Two Millbrook men are facing attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting in the Nova Scotia community on Saturday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Gerald Avenue area around 3:30 p.m. They learned two men allegedly assaulted another man in a residence and then fled on foot when a shot was fired.

The 31-year-old victim was found at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his foot.

An officer later heard another shot in the area and police later learned the two suspects allegedly confronted two people in a separate residence, pointed a firearm, and assaulted a 23-year-old Millbrook man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found one of the suspects at a Willow Street residence around 4 p.m. and during the arrest the man allegedly assaulted an officer. Police searched the home and found a loaded shotgun.

The release says officers found and arrested the second suspect at a Martin Creek residence around 5:40 p.m. They also located an unloaded shotgun during a search of the home.

Tristan William Standing-Ready-Gloade, 20, was charged with:

attempt to commit murder

assault

two counts of pointing a firearm

assaulting a peace officer

careless use of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

three counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Jeremy Lukas Paul, 26, was charged with attempt to commit murder, assault, and careless use of a firearm.

Both men were remanded into custody and appeared in court on Monday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.