N.S. RCMP charge driver for allegedly going 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone

A 17-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly going double the posted speed limit in Brooklyn, N.S., last week.

According to an RCMP news release, police observed a Hyundai Accent travelling 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone just before 9 a.m. on June 7. Police stopped the driver and the vehicle was towed.

Stunting carries a $2,422.50 fine for first-time offenders in Nova Scotia, along with six licence demerit points and an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension.

