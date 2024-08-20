ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP investigate shots fired in East Preston

    Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating shots fired between two vehicles in East Preston on Monday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of the shots on Bell Street around 12:55 p.m. Both vehicles fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

