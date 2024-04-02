N.S. RCMP, SiRT investigating two-vehicle crash in Pictou

The Nova Scotia RCMP and the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) are separately investigating a car crash in Pictou that sent two people to hospital on Saturday.

According to an RCMP news release, an officer tried to stop a black Hyundai Elantra when they suspected the driver was impaired on Albert Street just after 2 p.m. The driver allegedly sped up and started passing vehicles on Church Street, at which point the officer slowed down due to concern for public safety.

The release says the Elantra hit a Hyundai Santa Fe. The suspect, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 55-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and she was also taken to hospital.

Police arrested the driver of the Elantra with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

The crash was also referred to SiRT, which independently investigates serious incidents that possibly arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

