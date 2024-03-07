N.S. residents want voices heard as construction slated to begin on tiny home community

In a few short months, tiny homes will be set up in Lower Sackville, N.S., where a homeless encampment was recently cleared.

The community is also now home to a number of Pallet shelters, but some resident say they weren’t consulted. They've created a group, known as Safer Sackville Community Stakeholders, to ensure their voices are heard going forward.

The group held its third of four community meetings Wednesday night opposing Pallet shelters in the community.

"I feel that they're in over their head," said group member Lynn Gray. "They don't really know what it takes to include and involve all stakeholders. So, if the community's not a stakeholder then maybe they need to pick another community."

The Pallet shelters are currently set up at the Beacon House Shelter. There are also plans for a tiny home community at the site of a former homeless encampment at the ballfield on Cobequid Road.

"We've got some increased violence in the area that is causing great concern for a lot of the people who live here," said Gray.

The RCMP says it is too early to determine whether there has been an increase in violence, but noted there have been a few serious incidents at the former encampment, including an assault last week.

Since Dec. 1, police have responded to roughly 400 calls in the area, though that number does include proactive patrols. Police say with an increase in population comes an increase in calls.

TINY HOME COMMUNITY

Once the ballfield is cleared, construction will begin on the $9.4 million village.

"We're hoping that the first residents will be able to move in in the summer, with the remaining residents later in the fall," said Suzanne Ley, the executive director of Nova Scotia's Employment Support and Income Assistance.

On top of the initial costs, the province will also spend $935,000 annually in operating costs. Halifax Regional Municipality is providing the land at no cost and will offer snow clearing and general property maintenance.

While some people are opposed to the pilot project, officials say this will help some of the most vulnerable Nova Scotians.

"These are members of our communities who just need some help to access services, to get back on their feet, and really to be on a path of self-sufficiency," said Ley.

This village will have 52 units, which will provide housing for approximately 62 people.

"I want to thank members of my community for asking their questions and being open to this potentially life-changing option for people experiencing homelessness," said area MLA Steve Craig in a statement to CTV News.

