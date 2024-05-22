N.S. spends $11M on new modular homes

The Nova Scotia government is spending nearly $12 million to build 26 affordable modular homes in Shelburne, Liverpool, Digby and Wedgeport over the next 12 months.

According to a news release from the province, they will spend $11.8 million on housing projects including:

an eightplex at 182 Clements St. in Shelburne

a duplex at 125 Chemin de l’Est in Wedgeport

an eightplex on land adjacent to 183/185 Old Port Mouton Rd. in Liverpool

an eightplex at 90 Church and 132 Victoria streets in Digby

“These 26 units…will significantly enhance the availability of affordable housing for up to 82 residents,” said Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg, in the release. “This initiative not only addresses the immediate need for quality housing but also strengthens our communities by providing stability and support to those who need it most.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.