N.S. students learn about eclipse ahead of Monday

The sun and moon aligned early for the Grade 5 students at Holland Road Elementary School in Fletchers Lake, N.S., where they learned about the science and safety of the eclipse that will pass over the Maritimes on Monday.

Through the Department of Education and its partnership with the Discovery Centre, the students participated in different activities ranging from crafting flip book-style image to see an eclipse close up to learning how to make a pin-hole projector.

“I’m thrilled to see this much excitement. They had great questions,” said Jillian Phillips, Discovery Centre’s manager of science and education. “We know their families or younger siblings that may not be in provincial school yet may not be able to see the eclipse safely so we created a pinhole projector in which you indirectly see the eclipse happen.”

For many of the students, making the pin-hole projector was their favourite activity.

“I saw a dot with a little black ring around it and then another outer light and it just disappeared when the moon was in front of it,” said Owen.

Some students even wanted to make it at home.

“If I have enough resources,” said Sebastian.

Phillips told with students the next eclipse they see in the region will happen in 55 years. The students were surprised to learn they would be 65-years old when they see it next.

“I was shocked. I thought it would’ve happened every 10 years but every 50? That’s a big difference from 10,” said Lila Sutherland.

While they are all eager to see it, some are also a little nervous.

“I’m excited but it is a little bit scary because if you look at it, it could hurt your eyes,” said Isabella Stewart. However, kids were comforted knowing they now have the tools to observe it safely.

Students across Nova Scotia have all been provided with a pair of eclipse glasses.

Since the eclipse will be happening after school, fifth grade teacher Natalie MacDonald plans on spending the day incorporating the eclipse into their studies.

“I will integrate it in math, science, technology, writing, and reading as well,” she said.

