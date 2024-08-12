N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups

A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.

According to a news release from the province, the Emergency Services Provider Fund covers up to 75 per cent of eligible costs up to $20,000 for each organization. Groups can apply for funding every three years.

“Volunteer first responders are the backbone of our communities, tirelessly dedicating their time and effort to protect and serve,” said John Lohr, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in the release. “Their recent heroic efforts during the floods highlight their invaluable contribution, and this funding is a gesture of deep appreciation for their service.”

The release notes the province’s money will go towards rescue, water supply and personal protective equipment.

“Our first responders demonstrate unwavering commitment and bravery, often facing dangerous situations to ensure the safety of Nova Scotians,” said provincial fire marshal Doug MacKenzie. “This funding is crucial in ensuring they have the tools and equipment they need to perform their duties effectively and safely. It’s a reflection of our collective responsibility to support those who selflessly protect our communities every day.”

