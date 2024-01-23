ATLANTIC
More

    • Nearly 2 kilograms of contraband cannabis seized in Saint John, N.B.

    Peace officers seized 1.9 kilograms of dried cannabis in Saint John. (Source: Department of Justice and Public Safety) Peace officers seized 1.9 kilograms of dried cannabis in Saint John. (Source: Department of Justice and Public Safety)
    Share

    Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers arrested two people after seizing 1.9 kilograms of contraband dried cannabis in Saint John, N.B., earlier this month.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the province, officers executed a search warrant at Milford Smoke and arrested a 63-year-old delivery driver and a 37-year-old clerk on Jan. 9.

    Along with the dried cannabis, officers seized:

    • 327 grams of hashish
    • 206 flavoured nicotine vapes
    • 327 jars/packs of cannabis shatter
    • 305 packages of edible gummies/food products
    • 113 vape pens
    • 672 pre-rolled joints

    The two accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News