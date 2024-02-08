New 60-bed nursing home coming to Oromocto, N.B.

A new nursing home will open in Oromcto, N.B., in two years, bringing with it 60 beds for the province’s long-term care system.

According to a Thursday news release from the province, the nursing home, which will be built and operated by Enhanced Living, will open in April 2026. It will have four households with 15 residents in each.

“With the aging population continuing to grow in New Brunswick, our efforts to increase the number of nursing home beds in the province are vital to ensuring all seniors have access to the right care at the right time,” said Kathy Bockus, minister responsible for seniors, in the release.

Construction for the facility, located on Sebani Street, will start this year. A separate nursing home for Moncton was announced last year.

According to the release, there are 75 nursing homes in New Brunswick that provide 5,163 beds.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.