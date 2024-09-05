New Brunswick addiction treatment centre to expand

A New Brunswick addiction treatment centre is expanding with a multi-purpose building.

According to a news release from the province, the Village of Hope in the Upper Tracy region will expand with a visitors and families centre and a women’s dormitory.

With this expansion, the Village of Hope will be able to provide supportive recovery housing where women and their families can access a safe, communal environment with the opportunity and the support to work together on the recovery journey,” said Sherry Wilson, the minister responsible for addictions and mental health services, in the release.

The expansion will also include a children’s play area and learning centre, an industrial kitchen, classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, and recreation areas.

The province is spending $1,460,000 on the project.

“This multi-purpose building will become the centre of the campus, allowing growth to any number in the future by adding more dorms or staff houses to our 350-acre site,” said Andrew Vähi, the Village of Hope’s executive director and co-founder. “We will help meet the growing need.”

