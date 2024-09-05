New Brunswick addiction treatment centre to expand
A New Brunswick addiction treatment centre is expanding with a multi-purpose building.
According to a news release from the province, the Village of Hope in the Upper Tracy region will expand with a visitors and families centre and a women’s dormitory.
With this expansion, the Village of Hope will be able to provide supportive recovery housing where women and their families can access a safe, communal environment with the opportunity and the support to work together on the recovery journey,” said Sherry Wilson, the minister responsible for addictions and mental health services, in the release.
The expansion will also include a children’s play area and learning centre, an industrial kitchen, classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, and recreation areas.
The province is spending $1,460,000 on the project.
“This multi-purpose building will become the centre of the campus, allowing growth to any number in the future by adding more dorms or staff houses to our 350-acre site,” said Andrew Vähi, the Village of Hope’s executive director and co-founder. “We will help meet the growing need.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he’s aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
John Vennavally-Rao on his double cancer diagnosis — and reason for hope
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares the story of his health-care battle for the first time as medical advances give him reason for hope and optimism.
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
Courtroom clash in Trump's election interference case as the judge ponders the path ahead
In the first court hearing in nearly a year, a lawyer for Donald Trump clashed on Thursday with the judge in the federal election interference prosecution of the former U.S. president after suggesting the government was rushing forward with an "illegitimate" indictment at the height of the White House campaign.
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
Historical documents swept away in catastrophic Long Island library flooding
Books, historical documents and furniture were swept away by flood waters early on Aug. 19 after a record-breaking storm inundated The Smithtown Library on New York state's Long Island.
Private equity firm Birch Hill signs deal to buy Rexall Pharmacy and Well.ca
Drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group and online retailer Well.ca are due to land under Canadian ownership after a Toronto-based private equity firm announced Thursday that it would purchase both brands from McKesson Corp.
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
Toronto
-
-
Video released of armed home invasion north of Toronto
Video of an armed home invasion in Markham has been released by police as investigators search for four suspects who are believed to have specifically targeted the residence.
-
Ontario corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today
Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace.
Calgary
-
Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained
Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs will be at least 11 degrees above average this weekend
A building ridge of high pressure situated over southern Alberta and B.C. is providing an infusion of warm air and creating stable weather conditions.
Edmonton
-
Elks voice desire for upgraded Commonwealth Stadium as city reveals renderings of potential renovations
The same day renderings of a renovated Commonwealth Stadium appeared, the new owner of the Edmonton Elks says he has started talking to the city about what needs to be done to upgrade the team's longtime home.
-
Man's death in downtown Edmonton parkade 'suspicious': police
While investigating a weapons complaint, Edmonton police officers on Wednesday found a man with fatal injuries in a downtown parkade, they say.
-
Variable mortgage rates regaining traction as Bank of Canada cuts rates
The decision by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate target this week was good news for borrowers with variable-rate mortgages, bringing back some of the shine for the once popular loans.
Montreal
-
Premier Legault to make ministerial 'adjustment' Thursday to replace Fitzgibbon
On Thursday afternoon, Quebec will find out who will inherit the ministerial functions of 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon, who announced his departure from political life Wednesday.
-
No photos of Trudeau on campaign signs in Montreal riding ahead of byelection
One familiar face is conspicuously absent from a federal byelection campaign in Montreal that could have major implications for the Liberal government.
-
'It's starting to look like the end of a regime,' says Liberal leader
As resignations pile up within the Legault government, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says what it sees is "starting to look like the end of a regime."
Ottawa
-
'We're making some progress': Senators continue talks with NCC on LeBreton Flats arena ahead of Sept. 20 deadline
The Ottawa Senators say they are making "some progress" in talks with the National Capital Commission (NCC) on a deal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, with just over two weeks left to finalize an agreement.
-
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at parked vehicles in the Vankleek Hill area overnight.
-
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of tickets in 2024, with five months to go
New data shows the 40 photo radar cameras have issued 229,105 tickets in the first six months of 2024. The automated speed enforcement camera program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.
London
-
Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
-
Pretrial hearing Thursday for former junior hockey players
There's a court appearance Thursday for a pretrial hearing for the five members of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team, charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.
Barrie
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after alleged stabbing at Newmarket apartment complex
Police charged a 56-year-old man with second-degree murder after officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment complex in Newmarket.
-
Motorist fined $250 plus 3 demerit points for speeding in school zone: OPP
Provincial police warn motorists that speeding through a school zone carries a hefty fine.
Northern Ontario
-
Another car hit with rocks thrown by youth on Maley Drive: Sudbury police
There has been a second incident involving youths throwing rocks at cars on Maley Drive in Sudbury, police say.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
Kitchener
-
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
Teen hit by driver while on his way to school
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a driver on the first day of school.
-
Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.
Windsor
-
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Arrests made after gas thefts in Chatham-Kent
The thefts happened on Aug. 16 on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, Aug. 18 on Main Street in Ridgetown and Aug. 27 on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.
-
LaSalle 911 calls directed to Windsor during system upgrade
The LaSalle Police Service is undergoing a system upgrade on Thursday that will temporarily redirect 911 calls.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead, senior hurt after crash on Manitoba roadway
A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a collision on a provincial road in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify deceased woman
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died last month.
Regina
-
Regina & District Chamber of Commerce searching for new CEO
The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is in need of a new CEO as current leader Tony Playter has announced his resignation.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
-
Saskatchewan is full of Instagrammable scenery — if you're game to hike off the beaten path
While the last big weekend of the summer has passed, those in the travel industry say there’s still plenty of things for vacationers to do in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Saskatchewan is full of Instagrammable scenery — if you're game to hike off the beaten path
While the last big weekend of the summer has passed, those in the travel industry say there’s still plenty of things for vacationers to do in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
-
Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Lions Gate Bridge reopens after hours-long closure
The Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after an hours-long closure in both directions during Thursday's morning rush hour.
Vancouver Island
-
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Elephant seals used deep sea sonar equipment as 'dinner bell': B.C. researchers
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.