ATLANTIC
More

    • New Brunswick woman finds her prom dress in thrift store 14 years later

    Share

    A Quispamsis, N.B., woman made quite the find in a thrift shop the other day: Her 14-year-old prom dress.

    Jillea, an artist, posted a video to her more than 348,000 Instagram followers detailing how she found her dress at a Value Village. She originally bought it in Miami and sold it on Facebook Marketplace after prom.

    In the video, which has more than seven million views, Jillea explains how she repurposed the old dress, added a hand-painted breast plate and using some of the original jewels.

    “Sixteen-year-old me would be so proud,” she writes.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

    An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News