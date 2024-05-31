ATLANTIC
More

    • New health-care centre to welcome patients in Pugwash, N.S.

    The North Cumberland Health Care Centre is pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia) The North Cumberland Health Care Centre is pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia)
    Share

    A new health-care facility in Pugwash, N.S., will officially open its doors in June.

    According to a news release from the province, the North Cumberland Health Care Centre will launch on June 10. It will replace the North Cumberland Memorial Hospital, which opened in 1966.

    The new centre cost $25.5 million and took three years to build.

    “This new state-of-the-art health-care facility will deliver improved, more efficient and co-ordinated care and better meet the needs of this region for years to come,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “The new centre is a testament to the dedication of local medical leaders and community members.

    The release says the centre will provide:

    • X-rays
    • primary care by doctors and nurse practitioners
    • diagnostics
    • mental health services
    • rehabilitation
    • palliative care

    “The new health centre has been designed to meet the needs of patients, staff, families, physicians and the community now and for future generations,” said Peter Blaikie, site medical lead at the North Cumberland Health Care Centre, in the release.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News