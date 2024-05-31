New health-care centre to welcome patients in Pugwash, N.S.

A new health-care facility in Pugwash, N.S., will officially open its doors in June.

According to a news release from the province, the North Cumberland Health Care Centre will launch on June 10. It will replace the North Cumberland Memorial Hospital, which opened in 1966.

The new centre cost $25.5 million and took three years to build.

“This new state-of-the-art health-care facility will deliver improved, more efficient and co-ordinated care and better meet the needs of this region for years to come,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “The new centre is a testament to the dedication of local medical leaders and community members.

The release says the centre will provide:

X-rays

primary care by doctors and nurse practitioners

diagnostics

mental health services

rehabilitation

palliative care

“The new health centre has been designed to meet the needs of patients, staff, families, physicians and the community now and for future generations,” said Peter Blaikie, site medical lead at the North Cumberland Health Care Centre, in the release.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.