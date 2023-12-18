New tradition makes an impact at New Brunswick nursing home

While it’s usually Santa that steals the show this time of year, it was 14-month-old Arlo who was the centre of attention on Monday morning as he and his mom marked the start of a new tradition.

Dressed in matching sweaters, the duo delivered hand-written Christmas cards and home-baked gingerbread cookies to The Grass Home nursing home in Riverview, New Brunswick.

“For me it’s important because a lot of them don’t have family during the holidays and a lot of them are alone so I find, even if it’s just for an hour, at least it brightens their day,” said Tracey Vail. “For me it was just simple, it came from my heart and it made everybody happy.”

In total, the pair made 56 cards and two batches of cookies to deliver between two different nursing homes and Arlo was responsible for filling each of the cards with stickers.

“I find it’s important because lately I think a lot of people are mostly on their devices and we’re losing track of people since COVID,” she said. “I find it’s important to go back and give that socialization and especially for him to teach values. Christmas is not just about receiving, it’s about giving, too.”

14-month-old Arlo visited residents at The Grass Home nursing home in Riverview, N.B. for Christmas. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)While Arlo was busy with preparation ahead of the visit, his biggest job was completed on Monday morning by spreading joy to seniors just by being there.

“He was a cute little gaffer and it was nice to see him because he kind of adds a little to the visit,” said 94-year-old Evelyn Bell. “It’s nice to see that the community is visiting and kind of keeping the spirits up of the people here in the home.”

Stephanie Thomson, the activity coordinator of The Grass Home, says community visits are significant year round, but the hand written cards are especially special this time of year.

14-month-old Arlo visited residents at The Grass Home nursing home in Riverview, N.B. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)“[They’re a] huge hit, huge hit. It just brings so much joy. Our residents, some of them tape them up to their wall, some of them carry them around,” she said.

“For us it’s all about community connections, making these connections for our residents and baby visits, children visit brings such joy to our residents. It gives them a purpose in their days, something to talk about with their families later in the day, brings a lot of smiles.”

She adds the residents were very active in the community before moving in so it’s important to keep that community connection strong.

“Some seniors don’t get many visitors so when the students come in, it’s a younger generation and they really enjoy them,” said Bell. “At least I know I do.”

14-month-old Arlo visited residents at The Grass Home nursing home in Riverview, N.B. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)

For Vail, she hopes that this act of kindness helps encourage other people in the community to volunteer some of their time or even just spend an hour of their day visiting.

As for Arlo, his mom hopes that this small gesture is something that lasts a life time.

“The first thing I want him to be, and I always say it every night, is I want him to be a kind person and to respect his elders,” she said. “For me, I just want him to be kind.”

