Notorious Nova Scotia criminal B.J. Marriott designated a dangerous offender

HALIFAX -

Notorious Nova Scotia criminal B.J. Marriott has been designated a dangerous offender and will be locked up indefinitely.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Jamie Campbell's decision issued Friday says Marriott cannot be released into the community without unreasonable risk to the safety of the public.

Marriott was convicted of his first criminal offence at 13 years old and has spent all but nine months of the last 20 years in prison.

Among his many convictions, he was charged for assaulting a taxi driver at age 18, and at 19 was sentenced to his first federal period of incarceration for the manslaughter of Parker Sparks outside a Halifax tavern on March 8, 2002.

Marriott was the alleged ringleader of a jail beating in December 2019 at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., and took part in a bloody stabbing attack on inmates at a Quebec prison 15 years prior.

After Marriott became aware that he was facing a dangerous offender application, he was involved in four separate violent incidents in jail between 2020 and 2022.

"How an offender behaves when facing a dangerous offender application is an indicator of risk," the court decision says.

"He cannot be (released) into the community now without unreasonable risk to the safety of the public and there is no timeframe within which it can be said that he could be released without posing that risk."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

