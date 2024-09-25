Nova Scotia building dialysis units for 3 communities

The Nova Scotia government is building three dialysis units for the Springhill, Shelburne and Evanston communities.

The six-station units will be located at the All Saints Springhill Hospital, the Roseway Hospital in Shelburne and the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, according to a news release from the province. The units will be constructed off-site and assembled at the hospital as part of a design-intensive approach that allows them to be built in less than two years.

“Undergoing dialysis treatment is not easy. It can take a toll on patients and their families, especially if they must travel for treatment,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the release. “As our population grows, so too does the need for increased access to life-saving dialysis treatment closer to home. Using a new and innovative construction method, we’re going to build and open new dialysis units faster.”

There are currently 18 dialysis units across Nova Scotia. The new units will be built after a vendor is chosen and a detailed design is complete.

