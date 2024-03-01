Nova Scotia legislature pays tribute to the late Brian Mulroney
The Nova Scotia legislature has paid tribute to the late Brian Mulroney, lauding the former prime minister's ties to the province.
Premier Tim Houston and the two opposition party leaders rose in the legislature and made statements as the House of Assembly opened for its daily business today.
Houston called Mulroney a "bold leader" who had deep roots in Nova Scotia.
The premier noted Mulroney first entered the House of Commons after winning a byelection in the former federal riding of Central Nova in August 1983 and that he was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.
Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says the former prime minister's legacy will live on in the province through the Mulroney Institute of Government at the Antigonish school.
NDP Leader Claudia Chender also praised the work of the Mulroney Institute saying many members of the legislature have participated in its "vital programming."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.
