Nova Scotia spending $145K on RV campground spaces for winter

The Nova Scotia government is giving the Halifax Regional Municipality $145,000 to keep more than a dozen RV rental spaces at the Shubie Campground open this winter.

The campground will offer up to 17 spaces, up from 12 last winter, according to a news release from the province. In 2023, the province spent $180,000 on those 12 spots, which include winterizing costs.

“We need more options that keep people inside with access to supports, and allowing winter stays at Shubie Campground will do just that,” said Brendan Maguire, minister of Community Services, in the release. “We want to give people there the certainty that they can stay in their spot.”

Each spot costs $250 per month and includes waste management and electricity. The municipality will provide drinking water, snow clearing, garbage collection, food security, and referrals to long-term supportive housing options to RV guests.

“I am pleased that the levels of government have been able to work together to provide people with this option for shelter and that the number of sites available has been increased at Shubie Campground,” said Mayor Mike Savage.

