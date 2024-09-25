Nova Scotia wind farm project gets $118M loan for 17 turbines

A 17-turbine wind farm project in Nova Scotia has received a $118-million loan.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank and Elemental Energy agreed to the loan to support the Higgins Mountain Wind Project in Cumberland and Colchester counties, according to a news release.

The farm will purportedly generate up to 100 megawatts of electricity, which could power more than 40,000 homes, once completed.

“Elemental Energy and their partners Stevens Wind and Sipekne'katik First Nation (SFN) will design, construct and operate the Higgins Mountain Wind facility, which includes training and development opportunities for the Nation and local contractors,” the release reads. “It is anticipated up to 100 jobs will be created during the construction period and additional full-time employment opportunities will be created to support operations.”

Two months ago the federal government announced it would spend $25 million on the project.

Earlier this year, a Nova Scotia judge upheld the environment minister’s approval of the project after the community group Project Wentworth Valley challenged it in court. The group contended the minister failed to consider the impact of the project on area residents and outdoor tourism, but the judge ruled the minister’s decision was reasonable and based on all available information.

The release says the project will cut carbon emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes per year. Construction is currently underway and the farm is expected to begin operations in late 2025.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.