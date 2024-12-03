NSLC reports second straight quarter of sales growth for alcohol, cannabis

For the second financial quarter in a row, alcohol and cannabis sales were up at the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC), raking in hundreds of millions of dollar over three months.

The NSLC says sales totals were up 1.5 per cent from July 1 to Sept. 29, reaching $245.8 million. Beverage alcohol and cannabis sales were both up compared to the same time last year.

Alcohol sales went up 1.2 per cent to $213.2 million while cannabis sales increased 3.9 per cent to $32.6 million.

In the first quarter of this financial year (April 1 to June 30), the NSLC had total sales of $222.5 million. Total alcohol sales hit $191.3 million and cannabis topped out at $31.2 million.

NSLC says earnings increased 0.5 per cent to $83.8 million in the second quarter.

A further breakdown of sales includes:

a 3.3 per cent increase in Nova Scotia alcohol products sales ($29.7 million)

a 10.1 per cent decrease in local cannabis sales ($9.2 million)

a 4.1 per cent increase in local craft beer sales ($9.5 million)

a 1.9 per cent decrease in local wine sales ($5.1 million)

a 1.8 per cent decrease in local spirits sales ($3.2 million)

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.