Off-duty Halifax police officer saves a life

Ask Halifax Regional Municipality councillor Tony Mancini his opinion of Phil Power and he describes Power as a keen and dedicated public servant.

“Phil is that true community guy,” said Mancini. “When there’s something going on he’s there to help out, when people are looking for advice, he’s there to offer it.”

Power is a former minor hockey association president and is an active volunteer.

“I am proud every day to be a part of this community,” said Power.

He’s also Halifax police officer.

“It’s important to note, first responders typically sign up because they want to help,” Mancini said.

Power was having supper at the Mic Mac Bar and Grill in Dartmouth on Tuesday night when he saw someone in need of help.

“Roughly around 5 o’clock, someone came up and said there was an emergency,” said Power. “Someone was choking, and pointed to another table. I could see a woman had lost consciousness and people were trying to help her.”

Power, trained in life saving techniques, sprang into action and took charge.

“I checked the airway and unfortunately she did not have an airway at the time, so I started CPR,” said Power.

Just as paramedics arrived, the woman, who is in her 70’s and has not been identified, started to breathe for the first time in more than five minutes.

“The most incredible feeling ever,” said Power. “I had a very emotional feeling after it was over. I looked at my hands and said, ‘We just brought someone back to life.’ That’s incredible.”

Power’s heroics have caused a wave of reactions on social media.

Mancini posted Dartmouth was “very proud” of Phil Power.

“I am not surprised at all,” said Mancini, referring to his reaction when he first heard the news.

Power said he’s relieved the woman appears to be OK and he hopes to meet her again.

“I can’t thanks the community enough for being such a good community,” said Power.

He’s also grateful he had the opportunity to help and save a life.

