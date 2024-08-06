Officers seize cannabis from unlicensed dispensary: N.B. government

ATLANTIC
    New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.

    According to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, officers seized several items from Wolastoq Wellness at 899 Main Street on July 29.

    The items included:

    • 3,440 grams of dry cannabis
    • 4,580 contraband cigarettes
    • 116 cannabis vape cartridges
    • 173 grams of hashish
    • 229 edible cannabis products
    • 755 rolled cannabis joints
    • 195 grams of THC derivatives

    Officers have not laid any charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

