'One of the funnest festivals we’ve ever played': Grammy-winning Brothers Osborne rock Cavendish Beach Music Festival

It’s been seven years since the Brothers Osborne performed at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Prince Edward Island, and they fit right back in this past weekend.

“Last time we played here we didn’t know what to expect and we had the best time,” TJ Osborne told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly. “This has been one of the funnest festivals we’ve ever played. We felt so welcome and at home here.”

The Brothers Osborne, who won a Grammy in 2022, headlined the P.E.I. music festival over the weekend. They last performed on the island in 2017.

TJ and John Osborne have played together for most of their lives.

“We kind of started as a family band…and so we grew up kind doing that and then our mom wanted us to do this the whole time,” TJ Osborne said. “We didn’t listen to her and we did, like, our own little solo things. Once we decided to do Brothers Osborne, then it, like, took off for us.

“So, you were right, mom.”

At their shows, the brothers like to play a mix of new songs and fan favorites.

“We will never not play the fan favourites,” TJ Osborne said. “Those will always be in the set until we die.”

The pair has spent years on the road and their brotherly bond has helped them stay on track.

“The good thing about being in a duo, specifically with your brother, is that when you’re feeling deficient in one way, they’re there to kind of pick up the slack,” said John Osborne. “There are times where it’s just, like, it’s harder to go onstage…so the person with you can help kind of pick it up and get the energy going.”

