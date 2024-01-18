Ottawa, Millbrook First Nation spend $7M on 34 homes

The federal government and Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia are spending more than $7 million to build dozens of affordable homes.

According to a Thursday news release from the federal govenment, the cash will help the First Nation build 34 new affordable homes. Ottawa will pitch in $4.3 million while Millbrook and other funding sources will pay $2.9 million.

"This initiative is more than building houses; it's about securing a better future for our people and contributing to the well-being of our community,” said Chief Bob Gloade from Millbrook First Nation in the release. “We're taking a positive step towards ending the housing crisis that has touched several communities, including our own.”

The project is supported through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative, which aims to create at least 5,200 affordable homes across the country. On Wednesday the federal government said 32 modular single-family homes will be built at Membertou First Nation thanks in part to $8.25 million from the Initiative.