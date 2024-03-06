Ottawa owes $70M in carbon tax rebates to businesses in Atlantic Canada: CFIB

Small businesses in Atlantic Canada are owed millions of dollars in carbon tax rebates, according to a non-profit advocacy organization.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says Ottawa owes $70.1 million in stalled rebates to small businesses in the four Atlantic provinces. The carbon tax came into effect in the region in 2023.

The rebate per eligible business works out to $646 in New Brunswick, $879 in Nova Scotia, $631 in Prince Edward Island, and $1,058 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's a significant amount at a very hard time for small businesses," said Duncan Robertson, a senior policy analyst with CFIB.

According to the CFIB, the federal government owes a total of $2.5 billion nationwide. In some provinces, the carbon tax has been in effect since 2019.

Robertson says there has been no reason given as to why the funds have not been issued. He says the organization is also concerned over a looming reduction in the rebate going forward.

"We want the federal government to reverse its decision to cut the amount owing to small businesses from five per cent back to nine per cent. We want them to freeze the increases to the carbon tax at the current levels. We also want to ensure that it's going out to all businesses equally," said Robertson.

CTV News Atlantic reached out to Canada's Finance Department, which directed the inquiry to Environment and Climate Change Canada. No comment has been provided.