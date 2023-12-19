Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care

A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.

According to a Tuesday news release, the federal money will help P.E.I.’s three-year action plan, which seeks to make health-care improvements such as:

building 16 Patient Medical Homes and creating a network of team-based health providers and services through Patient Medical Neighbourhoods

developing a strategic plan to recruit educated health professionals internationally

guaranteeing full-time positions for health-care students upon graduation

expanding laboratory services, reducing wait times for patients, and extending hours of operation

making further invests in mobile mental health units and student well-being teams to reach an additional 2,500 patients by 2026

"Canadians want and deserve better access to health services; and we need to act now to address the challenges in front of us,” said Mark Holland, federal minister of health. “This agreement and action plan is an important step in our collaboration with Prince Edward Island to take measurable action to transform our health care system.

“Prince Edward Island's investment of a significant portion of the federal funding to expanding family health services to every Islander is a great step forward for P.E.I. healthcare.”

The federal government is spending more than $200 billion over 10 years on its Working Together to Improve Health Care for Canadians plan, according to the release.

