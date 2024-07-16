Ottawa spends $2.2M to make room for more traffic at Cape Breton airport

The federal government is spending $2.2 million on upgrades to an airport in Cape Breton to make room for increased traffic.

According to a news release from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the money will remove and replace the middle section of the runway at the Allan J. MacEachen Airport in Port Hastings. The upgrades will meet Transport Canada’s new standards.

“The Allan J. MacEachen Airport is an important asset in the region,” said MP Mike Kelloway in the release. “These upgrades, along with several other significant industry developments underway in the Strait Region, will support current and burgeoning commercial and industry activity, transforming the region and increasing airport usage.”

The release says the Town of Port Hawkesbury owns the airport, which has been in operation since 1974.

A helicopter at the Allan J. MacEachen Airport. (Source: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency)

“This little airport has seen more planes in recent years than it has since it was built,” said Allan MacMaster, deputy premier of Nova Scotia. “The investment to maintain the airstrip will ensure that the economic activity it brings will continue to pay dividends for our region.”

