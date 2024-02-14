P.E.I. becomes first-ever NHL travel destination

It may not be a National Hockey League franchise, but it might be the next best thing for the country’s smallest province.

Prince Edward Island is the first-ever Official Travel Destination of the NHL.

The NHL reached out to the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. a year-and-a-half ago and representatives with the league and the province officially announced the partnership Tuesday.

“I think this is great news. It’s something a little out of the box, and something that makes us a little distinct and sets us apart,” said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association. “We’re really excited.”

According to a news release from the NHL, P.E.I. will receive “broadcast exposure” during tentpole NHL events.

P.E.I. was a prominent feature at the NHL All Star Weekend in Toronto at the beginning of February, alongside brands like Cheetos and Tim Hortons.

“The opportunity to connect with other partners and sponsors,” said Clemence. “Other big companies and brands that work with the NHL and the opportunity to have discussions with them to hopefully bring them here as well.”

The provincial government is spending $2.5 million on the partnership — money above and beyond the $5.5 million tourism budget.

In a press release, P.E.I. Tourism Minister Cory Deagle lauded the move.

“The NHL is a trusted organization with massive reach – having millions of loyal NHL viewers seeing P.E.I. on their screens has exciting potential,” said Deagle.

The province has faced some backlash online with people saying that the money would be better spent on the issues in housing or healthcare.

The deal is for one year with the option for an extension.