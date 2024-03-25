P.E.I. launches paid sick leave program

In the fall, workers on Prince Edward Island will have paid sick leave for up to three days.

According to a Monday news release from the province, recent amendments to the Employment Standards Act allowed for the implementation of paid sick leave starting Oct. 1.

“With the shifting landscape on paid sick leave across the country, proclaiming a date to make the changes to our employment legislation come into effect is a step in the right direction,” said Jean Redmond, minister of workforce, advanced learning and population, in the release. “We know there will be more important conversations on paid sick days, and we will continue to approach them in a fair and balanced way for all parties involved.”

Employees will receive one paid sick day for every 12 months of continuous employment, meaning someone employed at their job for three years will receive three days of paid sick leave.

